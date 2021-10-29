Moin Qureshi’s voice sample to be collected

It’s as part of probe into corruption allegations against the meat exporter and others

The CBI has been given permission by a city court to collect the voice sample of meat exporter Moin Qureshi as part of the probe into corruption allegations against him and others. In February 2017, the CBI had registered the case against Mr. Qureshi, along with his childhood friend and the agency's former chief, A.P. Singh, for allegedly accepting money to get favours from public servants holding key posts in government agencies. The case was made on the basis of information provided by the Enforcement Directorate.

The transcripts of ‘incriminating’ BBM exchanges between the former CBI chief and his meat exporter friend, which were earlier retrieved by the Income-Tax Department, were also shared with the CBI. The I-T Department had conducted searches against Mr. Qureshi and his companies in February, 2014.

The ED gathered the details while probing Mr. Qureshi’s companies under the Foreign Exchange Management Act. Based on the findings, it later initiated a probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Following the allegations, Mr. Singh had resigned as member of the Union Public Service Commission in 2015.

The ED had arrested Mr. Qureshi in August 2017 and filed chargesheets against some accused persons. The agency also arrested a Hyderabad-based businessman, Sana Sathish Babu, in July 2019 and submitted a chargesheet against him last year. It had also attached properties worth ₹9.35 crore, including a farmhouse in Delhi and an old fort in Bikaner.