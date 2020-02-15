National

Moin Qureshi case: ED files charge sheet against Sana Sathish Babu

NEW DELHI

Days after the Central Bureau of Investigation gave a clean chit to its former Special Director Rakesh Asthana, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday filed a chargesheet against businessman Sana Sathish Babu, on whose complaint the case was registered against the senior IPS officer.

The supplementary chargesheet has been filed in connection with a money laundering case against meat exporter Moin Qureshi, who faces allegations of collecting money from several persons on the pretext of getting favours from public servants holding influential positions.

The chargesheet will be taken up for consideration by the competent court on Saturday.

The ED had arrested Mr. Babu, a Hyderabad-based businessman, in July 2019. He was later released on bail. In October 2018, on his complaint, the CBI had registered the case against Mr. Asthana, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Devender Kumar and others. Mr. Babu had then alleged that he paid a bribe of over ₹3 crore to get relief in the Moin Qureshi case.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 3:31:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/moin-qureshi-case-ed-files-charge-sheet-against-sana-sathish-babu/article30825614.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY