Moily hits back at BJP over ‘lateral entry’ charge

Former Law Minister M. Veerappa Moily on Monday (August 19, 2024) acknowledged that the second Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC), under his chairmanship in 2005, did recommend lateral entry into government service to perform specialised roles that were not “easily available within traditional civil services”.

“It [lateral entry] was meant to be a value-addition to the government’s appointment process. We had suggested a very transparent process for lateral induction,” Mr. Moily told The Hindu over phone from Bengaluru.

Also read | Chirag Paswan opposes lateral entry, Manjhi says will raise it in Cabinet

“The lateral entry suggestion was not meant to bypass the usual government recruitment process or for any political reason. We didn’t deal with the reservation aspect at all,” the veteran Congress leader added.

Mr. Moily’s comment comes after the Narendra Modi government accused the Congress of “hypocrisy” following Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that lateral entry was “openly snatching away” reservations from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Continuing his criticism on Monday, Mr. Gandhi in a post on X said, “Lateral entry is an attack on Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis. BJP’s distorted version of Ram Rajya seeks to destroy the Constitution and snatch reservations from Bahujans”.

In a separate post on X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the BJP’s charge that lateral entry was first introduced by the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

“We had brought lateral entry to appoint select specialists and experts in some sector-specific posts as per their utility. But the Modi government has made provision of lateral entry not to appoint experts in the government but to snatch the rights of Dalits, tribals and Backward Classes,” the Congress chief claimed.

Calling the lateral entry policy “an attack on on the Constitution,” Mr. Kharge said the BJP has eliminated 5.1 lakh posts in the last 10 years by selling the shares of Government of India in Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), instead of filling vacancies. He also also claimed that casual and contractual recruitment has increased by 91% and posts for SCs, STs, and OBCs decreased by 1.3 lakh by 2022-23.

“The SC, ST, OBC, EWS posts will now be given to people of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh [RSS]. This is BJP’s Chakravyuh to change the Constitution by snatching reservation,” Mr. Kharge alleged.

Echoing the Congress chief, Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja told The Hindu that after lifting the ban on government employees from participating in RSS activities, lateral entry into civil services is “the next step to fill higher administration with RSS men”.

“This institutional capture comes at the cost of social justice, reservations and the future of lakhs of aspirants who work hard preparing for civil services,” Mr. Raja added.

The controversy had been triggered by a notification by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Saturday for recruiting 45 Joint Secretaries, Directors and Deputy Secretaries through lateral entry - referred to as the appointment of specialists (including those from the private sector) in government departments.