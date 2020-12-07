MoHUA sticks to 2022 deadline for new parliament building

S-G assures SC no work will commence till verdict on challenges

The construction of the new parliament building, set to start this month, was dedicated to 135 crore Indians and the deadline for completing the project in the 75th year of Independence, 2022, should be met, the top Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) official said on Monday.

However, the Supreme Court expressed displeasure at the government going ahead with its Central Vista redevelopment project, including construction of the new parliament, while legal challenges to various aspects of the approvals process were yet to be decided. The government on Monday gave an undertaking to the apex court that it would not carry out any construction, demolition or transplantation of trees till the Court gives its verdict.

Hopeful of decision

MoHUA Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra told The Hindu that the government’s stand was represented in detail by the Solicitor General and he was “hopeful of a decision soon”. He added that the court had allowed the Ministry to go ahead with the scheduled ceremony of laying of the foundation stone for the new parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

Mr. Mishra said all the processes regarding clearances had been followed.

“The new parliament is being constructed for 135 crore Indians and not for any individual. It is as per the future needs. The deadline of completion, by October 2022, is to mark the 75th year of Independence and should be followed,” he said.

As a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, the government has proposed construction of a new building adjacent to the British-era Parliament House. The project is estimated to cost ₹971 crore and will be carried out by the Central Public Works Department's contractor, Tata Projects Ltd., and has been designed by Ahmedabad-based HCP Design, Planning and Management.