Mohapatra to be interim chief of CBDT

The Centre on Monday appointed J.B. Mohapatra as the interim chief of the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) for three months.

CBDT chairman P.C. Mody’s extended tenure ended on May 31 and in his place Mr. Mohapatra, who was made a member of the apex policy-making body of income tax only last week, has been asked to officiate as the chairman for three months or till the appointment of the regular chairman.

Mr. Mody was given a three-month extension in February, effective from March to May 31.

The government recently appointed Anu J Singh, Mr. Mohapatra and Anuja Sarangi as members of the body. All three are 1985 batch of Indian Revenue Service income tax cadre officials.

On Monday, the Department of Revenue issued the order directing Mr. Mohapatra to officiate as the chairman of the board besides his regular duties as a member.


