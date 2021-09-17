National

Mohan Bhagwat to visit J&K between October 1 and 3

Special Correspondent

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat will visit Jammu and Kashmir between October 1 and 3 , his first visit to the Union Territory (UT) after the reading down of Article 370.

While his programme is still getting formed up, sources said he would interact with a group of ‘prabudh varg’ (intellectual class) in Jammu. Currently it is the only public programme on his schedule. Sources in the Sangh said the RSS Sarsanghchalak, who usually visits every “prant” (state) once in two years has had to cut down visits over the past two years due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

He is expected meet ‘pracharaks’ and heads of RSS affiliates working in the UT and take stock of the changed situation on the ground, the sources added.

Article 370 was read down by Parliament on August 5, 2019, revoking the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and making the erstwhile state a UT.


