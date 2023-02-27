ADVERTISEMENT

Mohan Bhagwat stresses developing villages through collective effort

February 27, 2023 01:07 am | Updated February 26, 2023 11:08 pm IST - Jaipur

“The work of village development first starts with the thinking of the villagers”

PTI

Mohan Bhagwat was addressing the Gram Sabha organised by Swami Vivekananda Gram Vikas Samiti at Bhemai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on February 26 stressed developing the villages through a collective effort and called upon the people to take up the task.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of Gram Vikas Milan programme in Dungarpur, he called upon the people to come together for the development of villages instead of looking at the government.

"We have to form a group of people for working together, we have to prepare the village through a collective decision. There should be collective mind and decision for village development," Mr. Bhagwat was quoted as saying in a release.

"Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing the Gram Sabha organised by Swami Vivekananda Gram Vikas Samiti at Bhemai, said the work of village development first starts with the thinking of the villagers," the release said.

