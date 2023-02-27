HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mohan Bhagwat stresses developing villages through collective effort

“The work of village development first starts with the thinking of the villagers”

February 27, 2023 01:07 am | Updated 01:07 am IST - Jaipur

PTI
Mohan Bhagwat was addressing the Gram Sabha organised by Swami Vivekananda Gram Vikas Samiti at Bhemai. File

Mohan Bhagwat was addressing the Gram Sabha organised by Swami Vivekananda Gram Vikas Samiti at Bhemai. File | Photo Credit: PTI

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on February 26 stressed developing the villages through a collective effort and called upon the people to take up the task.

Addressing the concluding ceremony of Gram Vikas Milan programme in Dungarpur, he called upon the people to come together for the development of villages instead of looking at the government.

"We have to form a group of people for working together, we have to prepare the village through a collective decision. There should be collective mind and decision for village development," Mr. Bhagwat was quoted as saying in a release.

"Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing the Gram Sabha organised by Swami Vivekananda Gram Vikas Samiti at Bhemai, said the work of village development first starts with the thinking of the villagers," the release said.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.