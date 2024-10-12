Mohan Bhagwat Dasara address: ‘What is happening in Bangladesh is also a learning for Hindus in India’

Expressing concerns over the prevailing war situations across the globe, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, in his annual address at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Saturday (October 12, 2023), said that everyone is worried about the impact and future of the war between Israel and Hamas.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Vijayadasami, which is also the RSS’ founding day, Mr. Bhagwat cautioned about the recent happenings in the neighbourhood, particularly Bangladesh, where democratically elected governments were toppled.

“It has a become a ritual that any nation which starts growing rapidly is being pulled down. People will try to destabilise the democratically elected government. An example of this is our neighbour, Bangladesh. We know that there are immediate reasons for that but such a violence and war like situation cannot happen due to any immediate or sudden happening, said Mr. Bhagwat.

ADVERTISEMENT

‘Enemies of cultural traditions’

Using the terms like “Deep State’‘, ‘Wokeism’‘, ‘Cultural Marxists’ Mr. Bhagwat declared them the enemies of cultural traditions. “They first hit the culture of a country and then take over the education institutions. They start building a intendancy in people that they start hating their own culture and traditions. They fan discontent. Direct conflicts are created in society... An atmosphere of anarchy and fear is created by intensifying distrust and hatred towards the system, law, governance, administration etc. This makes it easy to establish their supremacy over that country,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

“What is happening in Bangladesh is also a learning for Hindus in India that is that till the time we are weak and unorganised, we are inviting the atrocitiesm” Mr. Bhagwat warned.

Dismissing the perception hat Bangladesh sought ‘nuclear-powered’ Pakistan’s help to contain the ‘threat from India”, Mr. Bhagwat recalled that Bangladesh iself was formed and built due to the help of India. “India that never had any animosity with this neighbour,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, tyrannical fundamentalist nature exists in Bangladesh, sword of danger hangs over heads of minorities, including Hindus, Mr. Bhagwat said. The same people who spread rumours and narrations in Bangaldesh wanted the same unrest to happen in India, Mr. Bhagwat alleged.

Expressing satisfaction over the peaceful conduct of Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir, Mr. Bhagwat said ‘the society in India is getting mature.’ “T\this is the reason why we see that election in Jammu and Kashmir took place peacefully,:” he said.

‘Alternate politics’

Vouching for ‘alternate politics’, the RSS chief said differences in society should never hamper the unity and growth of the nation. “For this, we can always support one such organisation (party) by supporting it from behind without playing infront. This is called alternate politics,” he added.

Condemnding the Kolkata rape and murder horror and similar crimes against women, Mr. Bhagwat said what bothered him more is the attempts to cover up those criems.

“Apradh or Rajniti ka jo gathbandhan ho gya hai uska ye parinam hai,” he said. (This is the result of the coalition of crime and politics)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.