Mohan Bhagwat Dasara address: ‘What is happening in Bangladesh is also a learning for Hindus in India’

Expressing concerns over the prevailing war situations across the globe, Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, in his annual address at the RSS headquarters in Nagpur on Saturday (October 12, 2023), said that everyone is worried about the impact and future of the war between Israel and Hamas.

On Vijayadasami, which is also the RSS’ founding day, Mr. Bhagwat cautioned about the recent happenings in the neighbourhood, particularly Bangladesh, where democratically elected governments were toppled.

“It has a become a ritual that any nation which starts growing rapidly is being pulled down. People will try to destabilise the democratically elected government. An example of this is our neighbour, Bangladesh. We know that there are immediate reasons for that but such a violence and war like situation cannot happen due to any immediate or sudden happening, said Mr. Bhagwat.

Using the terms like “Deep State’‘, ‘Vokism’‘, ‘Cultural Marxists’ Mr. Bhagwat declared them the enemies of cultural traditions. “They first hit the culture of a country and then take over the education institutions. They start building a intendancy in people that they start hating their own culture and traditions. They fan discontent. Direct conflicts are created in society... An atmosphere of anarchy and fear is created by intensifying distrust and hatred towards the system, law, governance, administration etc. This makes it easy to establish their supremacy over that country,” Mr. Bhagwat said.

“What is happening in Bangladesh is also a learning for Hindus in India that is that till the time we are weak and unorganised, we are inviting the atrocitiesm” Mr. Bhagwat warned.

Dismissing the perception hat Bangladesh sought ‘nuclear-powered’ Pakistan’s help to contain the ‘threat from India”, Mr. Bhagwat recalled that Bangladesh iself was formed and built due to the help of India. “India that never had any animosity with this neighbour,” he said.

However, tyrannical fundamentalist nature exists in Bangladesh, sword of danger hangs over heads of minorities, including Hindus, Mr. Bhagwat said.