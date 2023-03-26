ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Faizal moves Supreme Court against non-withdrawal of notification disqualifying him as MP

March 26, 2023 05:06 am | Updated 12:20 am IST - New Delhi

Lakshadweep MP in his plea says the LS Secretariat failed to withdraw the notification despite the fact that his conviction was stayed by the High Court on January 25

PTI

Mohammed Faizal. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Disqualified Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal has moved the Supreme Court against the Lok Sabha Secretariat for not withdrawing a notification disqualifying him as a Member of Parliament upon his conviction and 10-year sentence, which was later suspended by the Kerala High Court.

Mr. Faizal stood disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from January 11, the date of his conviction, in an attempt to murder case by a sessions court in Kavaratti, according to a notification issued on January 13 by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

In his petition filed in the apex court through advocate K.R. Sasiprabhu, Mr. Faizal said the LS Secretariat failed to withdraw the notification despite the fact that his conviction was stayed by the High Court on January 25. "The petitioner is constrained to invoke the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, against the unlawful inaction on the part of the respondent, Secretary General of the Lok Sabha Secretariat in not withdrawing the notification dated January 13, 2023, whereby the petitioner was disqualified from his membership of Parliament from the Lakshadweep parliamentary constituency," the plea said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

It further claimed that the respondent's inaction is in the "teeth of the settled law" that disqualification incurred by a Member of Parliament (MP) under Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, ceases to operate if the conviction is stayed by the appellate court under Section 389 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

"It is pertinent to note that the Election Commission, by taking note of the correct legal position, recalled the by-election press note dated January 18, 2023," it said.

The plea said the Lok Sabha Secretariat has not revoked the disqualification notification despite various representations and Mr. Faizal was denied participation in the Budget Session of the Parliament as well as the ongoing session.

The trial court had on January 11 convicted and sentenced him to 10 years imprisonment in the case.

Later, the high court stayed the conviction and the sentence imposed upon Mr. Faizal, who filed an appeal against the trial court verdict.

In January, the Union Territory of Lakshadweep moved the apex court challenging the January 25 order of the high court which had suspended his conviction and sentence till the disposal of the appeal before it.

On February 20, the top court had issued notice to Mr. Faizal and others on the plea filed by Lakshadweep.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

politics

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US