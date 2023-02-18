Mohali RPG attack case: Punjab Police arrest aide of top terrorist

February 18, 2023 08:17 am | Updated 08:17 am IST - Chandigarh:

Punjab Police arrested a key accused in connection with the 2022 Mohali RPG attack case, a top police official said on Friday, February 17, 2023. The police said that the key accused was identified as Gurpinder alias Pindu who is said to be a close associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh.

An RPG was fired at the Punjab Police's Intelligence headquarters in Mohali on the evening of May 9 last year, that led to a blast at the site.

"Punjab Police arrested Gurpinder alias Pindu, the key accused in 2022 Mohali RPG attack case. He is said to be the close associate of Canada-based terrorist Lakhbir Singh alias Landa and was in constant touch with accused Nishan Singh and Charhat Singh during the attack," Punjab Director General of Police, Gaurav Yadav said. The police said that as many as nine persons have been arrested so far in the case."

With this, Punjab Police have so far arrested 9 accused in this case. Another accused, a juvenile was arrested by the Delhi Police and one more accused Deepak Kumar has been arrested by NIA recently, taking the total number of arrests to 11," he said.

Addressing a press conference on May 13, the Punjab Police declared Lakhbir Singh Landa as the key conspirator in the Mohali blast case. The police had said that Landa was a resident of the Tarn Taran district, who is a gangster and shifted to Canada in 2017.

He was said to be a close associate of Harinder Singh Rinda, who is in close proximity to Babbar Khalsa International chief Wadhawa Singh, as a part of ISI and operates from Pakistan.Lakhbir Singh Landa's main associates- Nishan Singh and Charad Singh were also from the Tarn Taran district, who have been arrested by the police as Nishan provided shelter to the two accused (involved in the incident).

In May, the Central Intelligence Agencies had found the role of suspected overground workers of Khalistani extremists group associated with Pakistan-based terrorist groups in the Mohali blast.

A minor explosion was reported at the Punjab Police Intelligence headquarters in sector 77, SAS Nagar at around 7:45 pm. No damage has been reported. Senior officers are on the spot and an investigation is being done," Mohali police had said on May 9.