Live

PM Modi in U.S. LIVE updates: Narendra Modi to attend Modi&US programme at the Nassau Coliseum

PM Modi concluded Quad summit discussions with U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian PM Albanese and Japanese PM Fushio Kimida on Saturday (September 22, 2024)

Updated - September 22, 2024 07:40 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Delaware, Sep 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden pose for a picture during a bilateral meeting, at Greenville, in Delaware on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Delaware, Sep 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden pose for a picture during a bilateral meeting, at Greenville, in Delaware on Saturday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian Diaspora in the U.S. is all set to greet PM Narendra Modi in New York at the Modi&US programme being held at the Nassau Coliseum later today. Live streaming of the event will begin at 7.15 p.m. IST. He will be addressing the Indian community there at 9.30 p.m. IST.

U.S. President Biden welcomes progress towards India's procurement of 31 MQ-9B drones from America

The leaders of the Quad group of countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met at their sixth summit level meeting at Archmere Academy, Mr Biden’s former school in Claymont, Delaware, to announce a broad range of outcomes. These included the launch of a new coast guard exercise, a logistics network, expansion of maritime surveillance, and a project to combat cervical cancer.

Quad is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement, says PM Modi

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit holds immediate significance and takes place against the backdrop of pressing global challenges and transitions in leadership among some member nations.

Follow the live updates here:
Watch Modi&US live stream here

Watch the live stream of the Modi&US programme here

  • September 22, 2024 19:38
    PM Modi’s U.S. visit: Indian diaspora gathers in New York for PM’s community outreach programme
  • September 22, 2024 19:20
    Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri gives a brief about Day 1 of PM Modi in U.S.

    Foreign Secretary of India Vikram Misri shared on X about everything that took place during Day 1 of PM Modi’s visit to the U.S. “It was an opportunity for the PM to put forward India’s views and commitments for global growth, development and peace and security,” he said.

  • September 22, 2024 18:57
    Quad is here to stay, to assist, to partner and to complement, says PM Modi

Published - September 22, 2024 07:22 pm IST

