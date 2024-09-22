The Indian Diaspora in the U.S. is all set to greet PM Narendra Modi in New York at the Modi&US programme being held at the Nassau Coliseum later today. Live streaming of the event will begin at 7.15 p.m. IST. He will be addressing the Indian community there at 9.30 p.m. IST.

The leaders of the Quad group of countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, U.S. President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida met at their sixth summit level meeting at Archmere Academy, Mr Biden’s former school in Claymont, Delaware, to announce a broad range of outcomes. These included the launch of a new coast guard exercise, a logistics network, expansion of maritime surveillance, and a project to combat cervical cancer.

The Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit holds immediate significance and takes place against the backdrop of pressing global challenges and transitions in leadership among some member nations.

