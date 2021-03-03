National

Narendra Modi photo in petrol pump hoardings violates poll code: Election Commission

Customers fill fuel at a petrol pump in Chennai on March 3, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PICHUMANI K

The Election Commission of India on March 3 directed all petrol pump dealers and other agencies to remove hoardings advertising central government schemes that carry photographs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the premises of the facilities within 72 hours, an official said in Kolkata.

The use of the Prime Minister's photograph in such hoardings violates the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the official of the office of the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said.

Earlier in the day, a Trinamool Congress delegation met ECI officials and alleged that the use of Mr. Modi's photographs in hoardings informing people of various central schemes violates the poll code.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force after the ECI announced poll dates for the State on February 26.

