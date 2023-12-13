HamberMenu
Modi's guarantee is guarantee of inflation: Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completely failed to control inflation and they keep raising various issues to hide this "failure".

December 13, 2023 03:55 pm | Updated 03:56 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Jairam Ramesh. File

Jairam Ramesh. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on December 13 slammed the government over "skyrocketing prices" of essential commodities, saying "Modi's guarantee is the guarantee of inflation".

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has completely failed to control inflation and they keep raising various issues to hide this "failure".

In a post in Hindi on X, Mr. Ramesh said, “Modi’s guarantee is the guarantee of inflation!” “Nowadays, the BJP is talking about the guarantee of the Prime Minister. Don’t know about their other guarantees, but one guarantee that the country has got in the last nine and a half years is the guarantee of inflation. Due to the wrong policies of this government, inflation has already broken the record of 45 years,” he said.

"The prices of essential commodities are continuously skyrocketing. Due to increasing prices of food items, retail inflation has now reached 5.5%," Mr. Ramesh said.

"The Prime Minister has completely failed to control inflation. This is such a failure of their government that they keep raising various issues to hide it," he alleged.

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise.

