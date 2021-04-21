Modi wishes people on Ram Navami

The PM asks people to follow COVID guidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Ram Navami on Wednesday and asked people to follow the COVID-19 guidelines, saying the message of Lord Ram to all of us is that they should follow the appropriate behaviour. May Lord Shri Ram's boundless compassion always remain on the countrymen, he tweeted. The festival is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Ram.

Modi asked people to follow all the protocols in place to avoid getting the infection and keep the mantra of dawai bhi, kadai bhi (have medicine and follow guidelines) in mind.