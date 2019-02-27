Modi was busy tracking air strike

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was up all night as he monitored the IAF operation to destroy a Jaish-e-Mohammed terror camp in Pakistan, relaxing only after all the pilots returned safely home, government sources said on Tuesday.

“The Prime Minister did not sleep a wink all night and remained closely involved in the operations,” said a source close to the Mr. Modi, speaking on condition of anonymity.

After congratulating all those involved in the operation around 4.30 a.m, he got busy with his next day’s schedule, including the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security at his residence around 10 a.m.

He had been in touch with Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and the Chief of the Air Staff, B.S. Dhanoa, before, during and after the operation, the source said.