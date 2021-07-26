Modi, Rahul pay tribute to Kargil martyrs on Vijay Diwas

New Delhi

26 July 2021 09:39 IST

The day marks India's victory over Pakistan in the war

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday, July 26, 2021, paid tributes to Kargil martyrs on the Vijay Diwas day.

Paying tributes to the soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said their bravery “motivates us every single day”.

On the 22nd anniversary of the Kargil Vijay Diwas, which marks India's victory over Pakistan in the war, Mr. Modi said the country remembers the sacrifice and valour of its soldiers.

"We remember their sacrifices. We remember their valour. Today, on Kargil Vijay Diwas we pay homage to all those who lost their lives in Kargil protecting our nation. Their bravery motivates us every single day,” the Prime Minister tweeted.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said the nation would remain forever grateful to the armed forces and their families. "On Kargil Vijay Diwas, I join the nation in remembering our armed forces' saga of valour & gallantry. I salute the heroes of the Kargil war & Operation Vijay and pay my respectful homage to the martyrs for their supreme sacrifice," the Vice President Secretariat tweeted, quoting Mr Naidu.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said the country will always remember their supreme sacrifice.

Mr. Rahul tweeted, "Heartfelt tributes to every soldier who laid down his life for the dignity of our tricolour." "We will always remember yours and your family's supreme sacrifice for the security of the country. Jai Hind," the former Congress chief said.