ADVERTISEMENT

Modi, UAE President discuss situation in West Asia; share 'deep concerns' over terrorism, civilian deaths

November 03, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - New Delhi

Mr. Modi said they agreed on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability is in everyone’s interest

PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 3 discussed the situation in West Asia with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed, and said they shared deep concerns over terrorism, the deteriorating security scenario and the loss of civilian lives in the region.

In a post on X, Mr. Modi said they agreed on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability is in everyone’s interest.

The telephonic conversation between the two leaders came amid the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

They also reiterated their commitment to continue to strengthen bilateral cooperation in diverse areas within the framework of the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, a PMO statement added.

"Had a good conversation with my brother HH @MohamedBinZayed, President of UAE, on the West Asia situation. We share deep concerns at the terrorism, deteriorating security situation and loss of civilian lives," Mr. Modi said.

"We agree on the need for early resolution of the security and humanitarian situation and that a durable regional peace, security and stability is in everyone’s interest," Mr. Modi added.

Israel is engaged in a major ground offensive in the Gaza Strip against Hamas, which carried out attacks on several Israeli cities on October 7.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US