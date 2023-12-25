Modi to participate in day marking the martyrdom of sons of Sikh Guru Gobind Singh

December 25, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on December 26 participate in a programme to pay homage to the courage and martyrdom of the sons of Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and last Sikh ‘Guru’.

The Central government has organised many participative programmes across the country to mark the day which has been named ‘Veer Baal Diwas’. A digital exhibition detailing the life story and sacrifice of the ‘Sahibzades’ (martyred sons of Guru Gobind Singh) will also be displayed in schools and childcare institutions across the country

Mr. Modi will participate in the special programme at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi and will flag off a march-past by youth.

The programmes being organised by the government will focus on informing and educating the citizens, especially the young children, about the story of the exemplary courage of the ‘Sahibzades’.

There are numerous online competitions like interactive quizzes which are being organised through MYBharat and MyGov portals. A film on ‘Veer Baal Diwas’ will also be screened nationwide, an official statement said.

The Prime Minister had on Jan 9, 2022, announced that Tuesday will be observed as ‘Veer Baal Diwas’, to mark the martyrdom of Guru Gobind Singh’s sons Sahibzadas Baba Zorawar Singh Ji and Baba Fateh Singh Ji.

On the first celebration of the Veer Baal Diwas in 2022, Mr. Modi said it would remind the nation that age did not matter when it came to extreme valour and sacrifice. “Veer Baal Diwas will tell us what is India and its identity and every year, Veer Baal Diwas will inspire us to recognise our past and make our future. This will also remind everyone about the strength of our young generation”, he said

