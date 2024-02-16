Modi to lay foundation stone for projects worth ₹9,750 crore in Haryana

February 16, 2024 01:44 am | Updated 01:44 am IST - New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rewari, Haryana on February 16 and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth more than ₹9,750 crore concerning urban transport, health, rail and tourism sectors.

Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Gurugram Metro Rail project which will be developed at a cost of about ₹5,450 crore. The project, with a total length of 28.5 km, will connect Millennium City Centre to Udyog Vihar Phase-5 and merge in the existing metro network of Rapid Metro Rail Gurugram at Moulsari Avenue station near Cyber City. It will also have a spur at Dwarka Expressway.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple railway projects. The projects whose foundation stone will be laid include doubling of the Rewari-Kathuwas rail line (27.73 km), doubling of the Kathuwas-Narnaul rail line (24.12 km), doubling of the Bhiwani-Dobh Bhali rail line (42.30 km) and doubling of the Manheru-Bawani Khera rail line (31.50 km). Doubling of these railway lines will augment the rail infrastructure in the region and help in timely running of both passenger and freight trains.

Mr. Modi will dedicate to nation the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi rail line (68 km), which will reduce the travel time between Rohtak and Hisar. He will also flag off train service in the Rohtak-Meham-Hansi section, which will improve rail connectivity in Rohtak and Hisar region, benefiting passengers.

Foundation for AIIMS

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rewari, Haryana. To be built at a cost of about ₹1,650 crore, AIIMS Rewari will be developed on 203 acres of land at Majra Mustil Bhalkhi village in Rewari. It will have facilities, including the hospital complex with 720 beds, medical college with 100 seats, nursing college with 60 seats, AYUSH block with 30 beds, residential accommodation for faculty and staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students, night shelter, guest house, auditorium etc. Established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), AIIMS Rewari will provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary care health services to the people of Haryana. The facilities include patient care services in 18 specialities and 17 super specialities including cardiology, gastroenterology, nephrology, urology, neurology, neurosurgery, medical oncology, surgical oncology, endocrinology, burns and plastic surgery. The institute will also have facilities for Intensive Care Unit, emergency and trauma unit, 16 modular operation theatres, diagnostic laboratories, blood bank, pharmacy etc.

Mr. Modi will inaugurate a newly built Anubhav Kendra Jyotisar, Kurukshetra. This experiential museum has been built at a cost of around ₹240 crore. The museum spans over 17 acres, encompassing over 1,00,000 square feet of indoor space. It will vividly bring the epic narrative of the Mahabharata and the teachings of the Gita to life. The museum also leverages cutting-edge technology, including Augmented Reality (AR), 3D laser, and projection mapping to enrich the experience of visitors. Jyotisar, Kurukshetra is the sacred site where Lord Krishna imparted the eternal wisdom of the Bhagavad Gita to Arjuna.

