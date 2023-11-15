Modi to inaugurate second Voice of Global South Summit on November 17

November 15, 2023 10:15 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the second Voice of Global South Summit on November 17. This will be the second Voice of Global South Summit in less than a year hosted by India.

The first virtual summit witnessed participation by 125 countries of the Global South and was dominated by the Ukraine war, but the upcoming summit is expected to echo the rumblings of the Israeli military operation in Gaza strip. It is also going to reflect India’s evolving equation with the bloc of Global South countries as nearly all countries voted in favour of a ceasefire in Gaza strip on October 26 at the UN General Assembly when India abstained.

The summit will be arranged into 10 sessions with the inaugural and the concluding sessions meant for the head of states and governments. Mr. Modi will inaugurate the first session which will be themed on “Together, for Everyone’s Growth, with Everyone’s Trust”. The summit will focus discussing India’s G-20 Presidency but the Israeli campaign in Gaza is expected to feature in the discussions as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The challenges posed by global developments are also likely to be discussed. Further, the summit will serve as a platform to discuss ways to sustain the momentum generated towards our common aspiration of a more inclusive, representative and progressive world order,” said the Ministry of External Affairs in a statement.

The summit will also have multiple segments that will draw participation of the Foreign Ministers, Education Ministers, Energy, Ministers and Commerce Ministers of the member countries of the Global South. “Throughout its G-20 Presidency, India has worked to ensure that the concerns of the Global South receive due cognizance and that the priorities of the Global South were duly factored in finding solutions to the most pressing global challenges,” said the MEA.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT