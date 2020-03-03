National

Modi to hand over his social media accounts to “inspiring women” on March 8

Prime Minister Narendra broke the overnight suspense over his announcement that he would consider giving up his social media accounts on Sunday, March 8, by tweeting that he would be handing over his accounts to “inspiring women”. March 8 is international Women’s Day.

“This Women's Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions. Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs,” tweeted Mr. Modi. This is the first time the Prime Minister would be giving access to his social media accounts for such a campaign.

This put to rest feverish speculation all of Monday night after Mr. Modi’s announcement considering renouncing his social media accounts. Speculations ranged from this being a curtain raiser for an India specific, “Weibo”-like platform to a social media detox campaign after a rash of dangerous rumours swirling during the riots in Delhi.

Mr. Modi’s tweet announcing his decision to give up his social media accounts immediately set off a hashtag #NoSir to persuade him not to do so.

