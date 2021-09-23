Modi to launch Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission on Sept. 27

23 September 2021 14:47 IST

People will get unique digital health ID under scheme: Health Minister

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will announce the nationwide roll-out of Pradhan Mantri Digital Health Mission on September 27, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has stated on Twitter.

Mr. Mandaviya added, “Under this, a unique digital health ID will be provided to the people, which will contain all the health records of the person.”

The Prime Minister, during his Independence Day speech last year, had announced that “a new campaign” would begin called the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). “Every Indian will get a Health ID card. Every time you visit a doctor or a pharmacy, everything will be logged in this card. From the doctor’s appointment to the medication, everything will be available in your health profile,” he had said.

The mission is being rolled out on a pilot basis in six union territories inclusing Puducherry, Chandigarh, Ladakh, Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman, Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

The Health Minister also released Post-COVID Sequelae Modules, aimed at capacity-building of doctors, nurses, paramedics and community healthcare workers across India, to deal with long-term effects of COVID-19.

“The modules have been prepared to provide guidance to doctors and healthcare workers to deal with the issue of long-term effects of COVID-19,” said the Minister.

He noted proactive and comprehensive treatment of COVID-19 was required to ensure minimum side-effects.

“We have witnessed in patients the consequences of post-COVID-19 effects due to taking higher doses of steroids in cases of mucormycosis. It is important to take medicines with fewer or negligible side-effects. If we are alert beforehand, it will be fruitful in tackling the future consequences of COVID-19,” he added.

The perceptions related to post-COVID-19 that are perpetuating in our society — such as fear and mental health issues — are important and need to be tackled, the Minister explained.