National

Narendra Modi to address Bloomberg New Economy Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the SCO summit, through videoconference, in New Delhi on November 10, 2020. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi
PTI New Delhi 17 November 2020 14:21 IST
Updated: 17 November 2020 14:23 IST

The inaugural forum was held in Singapore, and the second annual forum was hosted in Beijing

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Bloomberg New Economy Forum around 6:30 pm on Tuesday, his office said.

The forum will witness discussions centered on refuelling the economy and charting a course for the future as the global economy grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The Bloomberg New Economy Forum, it added, was established in 2018 by Michael Bloomberg. It seeks to build a community of leaders to engage in real conversations leading to actionable solutions about the critical challenges facing a world economy in the throes of a historic transition.

Advertising
Advertising

The inaugural forum was held in Singapore, and the second annual forum was hosted in Beijing.

These covered a range of topics including global economic management, trade and investment, technology, urbanisation, capital markets, climate change, and inclusion.

Comments
More In National
Read more...