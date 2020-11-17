Narendra Modi to address Bloomberg New Economy Forum
The inaugural forum was held in Singapore, and the second annual forum was hosted in Beijing
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Bloomberg New Economy Forum around 6:30 pm on Tuesday, his office said.
The forum will witness discussions centered on refuelling the economy and charting a course for the future as the global economy grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.
The Bloomberg New Economy Forum, it added, was established in 2018 by Michael Bloomberg. It seeks to build a community of leaders to engage in real conversations leading to actionable solutions about the critical challenges facing a world economy in the throes of a historic transition.
The inaugural forum was held in Singapore, and the second annual forum was hosted in Beijing.
These covered a range of topics including global economic management, trade and investment, technology, urbanisation, capital markets, climate change, and inclusion.