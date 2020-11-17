National

Narendra Modi to address Bloomberg New Economy Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the SCO summit, through videoconference, in New Delhi on November 10, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Twitter/@narendramodi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Bloomberg New Economy Forum around 6:30 pm on Tuesday, his office said.

The forum will witness discussions centered on refuelling the economy and charting a course for the future as the global economy grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

The Bloomberg New Economy Forum, it added, was established in 2018 by Michael Bloomberg. It seeks to build a community of leaders to engage in real conversations leading to actionable solutions about the critical challenges facing a world economy in the throes of a historic transition.

The inaugural forum was held in Singapore, and the second annual forum was hosted in Beijing.

These covered a range of topics including global economic management, trade and investment, technology, urbanisation, capital markets, climate change, and inclusion.

