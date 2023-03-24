Modi surname remark | Rahul Gandhi has ‘pathetic and casteist mindset’, says BJP chief J.P. Nadda

March 24, 2023 09:59 am | Updated 09:59 am IST - NEW DELHI

A day after a court in Surat convicted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a case of criminal defamation, BJP president J.P. Nadda on Friday, March 24, 2023, launched a strong attack on him, stating that Mr. Gandhi, by his remarks had shown a “pathetic and casteist mindset.”

Mr. Gandhi was convicted after he was sued by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi over his statement, “how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname” and was sentenced to two years in jail (the sentence has been suspended for 30 days).

Also read: Does Rahul Gandhi stand disqualified as an MP following his conviction?

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Nadda’s statement, made over Twitter, has made it clear that the BJP has decided to launch an all out attack on Mr Gandhi, with no quarters given, and to also connect the surname slur to a larger OBC community. In fact, on Thursday evening, functionaries of the All India Teli Mahasangh, many of whom carry the “Modi” surname, said in a statement that Mr Gandhi owed an apology to the community and that he had “started abusing people” after losing polls.

In a series of tweets, Mr Nadda, who had remained out of the fray on Thursday, said, “by comparing OBC communities to thieves, Mr Rahul Gandhi has shown a pathetic and casteist mindset , however his latest tirade is not surprising. For the last many years he has reduced the level of political discourse.”

Also read: Will fight the battle legally and politically, says Congress

“Lies, personal slander and negative politics is integral to Mr Rahul Gandhi,” said Mr Nadda, going back to the 2019 polls and the campaign launched by the Congress on the Rafael deal. “In the run up to the 2019 polls Rahul Gandhi kept repeating Chowkidar chor hai (the guard is the thief) , notwithstanding the harm he was doing to the political discourse. He went on ranting against Prime Minister Modi, even if it meant he was defeated in his own seat and his party wiped out nationally,” tweeted Mr Nadda. “So much for Chowkidar Chor Hai that neither Congress leaders nor Congress allies appreciated this deep slander against Prime Minister Modi. In fact, this issue was also taken up in Congress Working Committee (CWC), where senior Congress leaders even supposedly expressed their unhappiness over it,” he added.

“Now, Mr Gandhi calls the entire OBC community thieves, he gets flak in the Courts but refuses to apologise thus showing how deep rooted his hatred for OBCs is. The people of India did not forgive him in 2019, in 20124 the punishment will be more severe,” he said.