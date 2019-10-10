Rahul Gandhi pleads not guilty in defamation case over Modi surname remark

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday pleaded not guilty, saying he had not said anything wrong when he wondered 'why all thieves shared the Modi surname' while appearing in a defamation case filed against him by Purnesh Modi, a BJP legislator in Surat.

“I am in Surat today to appear in a defamation case filed against me by my political opponents, desperate to silence me. I am grateful for the love & support of the Congress workers who have gathered here to express their solidarity with me,” Mr. Gandhi tweeted after the court proceedings.

After Mr. Gandhi pleaded not guilty, the court deferred the case for further hearing on December 10.

At a campaign rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13, Gandhi had said, “Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi... how come they all have Modi as common surname? How come all thieves have Modi as common surname?”

Chief Judicial Magistrate B.H. Kapadia issued summons to Gandhi in May after admitting a complaint filed by a local BJP legislator under IPC Sections 499 and 500, which deal with criminal defamation.

In his complaint, the BJP legislator from Surat-West had alleged that the Congress leader had defamed the entire Modi community with his remark, made during the Lok Sabha campaign this year.

The court, while admitting the suit, had held that there was a prima facie case of criminal defamation against the Congress party leader.