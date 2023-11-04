Modi, Sunak Speak on West Asia, trade deal during call

November 04, 2023 02:36 am | Updated 02:36 am IST - LONDON

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed the Israel-Hamas war and the situation in Palestine during a phone call on Friday. The two prime ministers also talked about the on-going India-U.K. trade deal negotiations.

On West Asia, Mr. Modi said that he and Mr. Sunak agreed “ that there is no place for terror and violence”.

“Death of civilians is a serious concern. Need to work towards regional peace, security, stability and continued humanitarian assistance,” he wrote on social media platform X.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two leaders “condemned Hamas’s attack on Israel” and reiterated that the group did not represent the Palestinian people, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

The readouts of both governments make reference to progressing the trade deal, which is in the process of being negotiated , with the thirteenth round of talks underway.

“Both leaders expressed deep concern at terrorism, worsening security situation and the loss of civilian lives. They agreed on the need for regional peace, security, stability and continued humanitarian assistance,” the Indian readout said. The Indian readout does not mention Gaza by name, where the humanitarian assistance is currently needed.

The U.K. readout said that Mr. Sunak “also underscored the importance of protecting innocent civilians in Gaza and ensuring aid was able to flow into the country” .

“The leaders reiterated their commitment to continue to strengthen bilateral Comprehensive Startegic partnership, including in the areas trade, investment, emerging technology, defence, security, health and others,” the government’s readout said.

On cricket, Mr. Sunak congratulated Mr Modi “on the strong performance of the India team and said he hoped England would have more luck during their test series in India in January”, according to a Downing Street spokesperson.

The readout from New Delhi said the two leaders exchanged Deepavali greetings and agreed to stay in touch.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.