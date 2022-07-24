PM Modi stresses on ‘saturation level coverage’ of schemes at CMs meet

PM also asks CMs to boost business environment in the country

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by BJP President J.P. Nadda during a BJP of ruled State Chief Minister’s meeting at party headquarters, in Delhi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of BJP-led States to ensure saturation-level coverage of welfare schemes and boost the business environment in the country.

The meeting was held at the BJP’s national headquarters and lasted for over four hours. It was attended by Chief Ministers and Deputy Chief Ministers of 18 States along with BJP president J.P. Nadda.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Modi emphasised on better implementation of some key schemes and initiatives of the government such as GatiShakti, Har Ghar Jal, Svamitva, Direct Benefit Transfer (DFT) and others, the BJP said in a statement.

“Prime Minister Modi stressed on the need to ensure saturation-level coverage of all key schemes and said that BJP-ruled States should take a lead towards this,” said a statement issued by the party after the meeting.

Emphasising on the need to ensure ease of doing business, Mr. Modi spoke about several initiatives taken by his government.

“He encouraged the States to take steps towards further boosting the business environment in the country,” the party statement said.

Mr. Modi also asked the Chief Ministers to ensure that their States accord due importance to sports and ensure availability of the best facilities to encourage participation and engagement of youngsters in large numbers. Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and Vinay Sahsrabuddhe, who heads the party’s good governance cell, were also present in the meeting.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were among those who attended the meeting. Several Deputy Chief Ministers including Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis, Keshav Maurya, and Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi from Bihar also attended the meeting.