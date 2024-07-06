GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modi, Starmer agree to expedite India-U.K. free trade agreement

Updated - July 06, 2024 03:55 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 03:45 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A combination photo of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Photo: AP/ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 6 spoke to newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as the two leaders agreed to work towards an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-U.K. free trade agreement, a statement said.

Mr. Modi congratulated him on assuming charge and a remarkable victory of his Labour Party in the election.

The statement said both the leaders recalled the historic relations between India and the U.K. and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the countries.

Worldview | Global election season | How will results in UK, others impact India?

Appreciating the positive contributions of the Indian community in the social, economic and political development of the U.K., they agreed to continue to promote the close people-to-people ties.

Mr. Modi also extended an invitation to Mr. Starmer for an early visit to India as the two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the statement said.

In a post on X, Mr. Modi said that he congratulated Mr. Starmer on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. “We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust India-UK economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good,” the post said.

India / United Kingdom / diplomacy

