Modi, Starmer agree to expedite India-U.K. free trade agreement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 6 spoke to newly elected British Prime Minister Keir Starmer as the two leaders agreed to work towards an early conclusion of a mutually beneficial India-U.K. free trade agreement, a statement said.

Mr. Modi congratulated him on assuming charge and a remarkable victory of his Labour Party in the election.

The statement said both the leaders recalled the historic relations between India and the U.K. and reaffirmed their commitment to deepen and advance the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the countries.

Appreciating the positive contributions of the Indian community in the social, economic and political development of the U.K., they agreed to continue to promote the close people-to-people ties.

Mr. Modi also extended an invitation to Mr. Starmer for an early visit to India as the two leaders agreed to remain in touch, the statement said.

In a post on X, Mr. Modi said that he congratulated Mr. Starmer on being elected as the Prime Minister of the UK. “We remain committed to deepening Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and robust India-UK economic ties for the progress and prosperity of our peoples and global good,” the post said.