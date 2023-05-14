ADVERTISEMENT

Modi spoke to Putin and Zelenskyy, war stopped and Indian students in Ukraine could return home: Rajnath Singh

May 14, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:49 pm IST - Aurangabad

“The war stopped briefly and Indian students in Ukraine could return home,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said

PTI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on May 14 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was instrumental in evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine.

“PM Modi spoke to (Russian president Vladimir) Putin and (Ukraine president Volodymyr) Zelenskyy. He also spoke to (US president Joe) Biden when needed. The war stopped briefly and Indian students in Ukraine could return home,” Mr. Singh said.

“PM Modi did what no other country was able to do,” the senior BJP leader said while addressing the Veer Shiromani Maharana Pratap Maha Sammelan here.

Mr. Singh spoke of the valour and sacrifice of Maharana Pratap and the battle of Haldighati. “Maharana Pratap ate rotis made of grass but never compromised with self-respect,” he added.

“If you understand his dedication, then you will call his times as Maharana kal (era) and not as Mughal era,” Mr. Singh said.

“Be it Haldighati or Galwan valley, India’s head has always been held high and will remain so,” the Minister said.

Mr. Singh said under Mr. Modi as PM, India’s weapons exports, which were ₹900 crore in 2014, were over ₹16,000 crore now.

