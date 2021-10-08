Modi speaks to Japan's new PM

New Delhi

08 October 2021 17:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the newly elected prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and said he looked forward to working with him to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Japan's parliament had elected Mr. Kishida as prime minister on Monday.

In a tweet Mr. Modi said, "Spoke with H.E. Fumio Kishida to congratulate him for assuming charge as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region."

