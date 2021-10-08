National

Modi speaks to Japan's new PM

Japan's new prime minister Fumio Kishida delivers his first policy speech at parliament in Tokyo, Japan, October 8, 2021. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
PTI New Delhi 08 October 2021 17:00 IST
Updated: 08 October 2021 17:00 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to the newly elected prime minister of Japan, Fumio Kishida, and said he looked forward to working with him to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership. Japan's parliament had elected Mr. Kishida as prime minister on Monday.

In a tweet Mr. Modi said, "Spoke with H.E. Fumio Kishida to congratulate him for assuming charge as the Prime Minister of Japan. I look forward to working with him to further strengthen India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership and to enhance cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region."

