Modi silent on real issues: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “distracting’ people by talking about ‘other’ issues and remaining silent on the real issue of unemployment.

“The PM is distracting people from real issues by talking about Jawaharlal Nehru, Pakistan and Bangladesh,” Mr. Gandhi told presspersons in Parliament after Mr. Modi’s reply in the Lok Sabha to the debate on Motion of Thanks to the President for his address to the joint session of Parliament.

The former Congress chief said that earlier the government would talk about making India a $5 trillion economy and Make in India, but now Mr. Modi was trying to distract by talking about other things such as the Congress, Pandit Nehru, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

“Talk about the main issue Prime Ministerji. Tell the youth what you are doing about jobs ... His style is to distract the country. He had said two crore jobs will be given to youngsters, but five-and-a-half years have passed. Last year 1 crore youth lost jobs, he is unable to say a word,” he said.

Mr. Gandhi was targeted by the Prime Minister several times in his 98-minute speech in the Lok Sabha. Without naming Mr. Gandhi, the Prime Minister referred to him as a tube light, and recalled a speech of the Congress leader from one of the Delhi election campaigns where he is reported to have said that youth of India would beat him [Mr Modi] with lathis for not being able to provide jobs.

“For the past 20 years, I have been used to verbal abuses [gaali] and am now gaali proof. I will do so many surya namaskars [salutations to the sun] that my back becomes strong to face lathis,” he said. Again, without naming Mr Gandhi, the Prime Minister said some people were like a ‘tube light’ that received electricity a little late.

MP seeks apology

At the Congress’s official briefing, senior leader and party spokesperson Manish Tewari said Mr. Modi’s speech oscillated between “stand-up comedy and rank communalism”. He accused Mr. Modi of quoting Jawaharlal Nehru “out of context” and demanded an apology. “It is extremely unfortunate and deeply regrettable that the Prime Minister’s comments oscillated between stand-up comedy, half-truths and rank communalism. It is regrettable that he should quote one of his illustrious predecessors Jawaharlal Nehru completely out of context,” Mr. Tewari said.

"The Prime Minister should apologise to the country for quoting an agreement signed with another country completely out of context. He chose to mislead the House.”