Modi should take cue from Rahul and visit violence-hit Manipur, says Congress

July 05, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should take a cue from Rahul Gandhi and visit violence-hit Manipur to provide a healing touch to the people of the State, the Congress said on Wednesday.

Addressing a joint press conference, party’s Deputy Leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and senior leader Ajoy Kumar, who had accompanied Mr. Gandhi, said the Congress would seek specific reply and accountability from the government in the coming monsoon session of Parliament.

The party also reiterated its demand for an all-party meeting to be chaired by Mr. Modi as the one convened under Home Minister Amit Shah didn’t yield expected results.

Posting a video of his recent visit to the State on Twitter, Mr. Gandhi said Manipur needed peace to heal and all must work towards it.

“During my 2-day visit to the State, it broke my heart to see our brothers and sisters in pain. Peace is the only way forward, and we must all work towards it,” tweeted Mr. Gandhi.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Prime Minister found time to congratulate the Indian football team for their spectacular win that made the nation proud, but he continued to be silent on Manipur.

“There are three footballers from Manipur who proudly represent India. His silence hurts them as well,” Mr. Ramesh said.

Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters here, Mr. Gogoi said “the Prime Minister has time in his schedule but doesn’t have space in his heart for the people of Manipur.”

“The situation is still not normal in Manipur. There is a tremendous level of pain, grief, hatred and enmity felt by people belonging to all communities. They all feel let down...Now the bonds which have been broken in Manipur will take a long time to heal. The Congress is willing to be part of that healing process,” Mr. Gogoi said.

Mr. Kumar added that Mr. Gandhi’s visit was an important step by any national leader to gradually restore normalcy. “I think you can see the effect of Rahul Gandhi ji when things are slowly hopefully returning to normalcy,” he said.

