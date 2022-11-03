Modi should pull Gujarat government for ‘sloppy’ investigation into Morbi bridge collapse: Kharge

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge. File | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pull up the Gujarat government for the “sloppy” investigation process into the Morbi bridge collapse, with party president Mallikarjun Kharge levelling a series of allegations.

“Rusted cable of the bridge was NOT repaired. Bridge opened on Oct 26 without fitness certificate and official consent. Contractor was not qualified for the job. Municipality Chief knew that the bridge was open a day before the tragedy,” Mr. Kharge tweeted.

“Over 130 dead and no action been taken against the contractors and municipal officials? Is this negligence too an act of god,” Mr. Kharge questioned in another tweet.

“The PM should pull up his Govt to come clean on this sloppy investigation process,” he added in another tweet.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said that the tragedy exposed the ‘Gujarat model’. “This is the Gujarat Model of corruption and commission,” he alleged.

Mr. Khera said also questioned the State government’s priorities when it chose to spruce up the civil hospital in Morni because of the Prime Minister’s visit instead of concern for the victims. “You have all seen that hospital before the Prime Minister visited. There was nothing in that hospital, you get a water cooler without connecting water in the cooler. This is the Lipapoti (cover up) model. This is the cosmetic model of Gujarat,” he added.