GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Modi-Shah have made up their mind to throw away Constitution, says Rahul Gandhi

“This is the fight. Whatever growth has happened in the nation, whatever the poor have gotten whether it is MGNREGA, Land Acquisition Bill, white revolution, will all vanish,” says the Congress leader

May 01, 2024 12:35 am | Updated 12:36 am IST - Morena:

Mehul Malpani
PM Modi has made up his mind that if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections, they will “tear up and throw away” the Constitution, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said. file phot

PM Modi has made up his mind that if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections, they will “tear up and throw away” the Constitution, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said. file phot | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made up his mind that if the BJP wins the Lok Sabha elections, they will “tear up and throw away” the Constitution, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. 

“The Prime Minister, [Union Home Minister] Amit Shah and various of their MPs have made up their mind that if they win the elections, they will tear up and throw away this book,” Mr. Gandhi said, holding a copy of the Constitution, as he addressed an election rally in the Bhind Lok Sabha constituency in the Gwalior-Chambal region.

“This is the fight. Whatever growth has happened in the nation, whatever the poor have gotten whether it is MGNREGA, Land Acquisition Bill, white revolution, will all vanish. The BJP wants this book to be thrown away and the nation is run by 20-25 billionaires,” he said. 

BJP seeking 400-plus Lok Sabha seats to make changes in Constitution: Sharad Pawar

The Congress leader said all the rights to the people from reservation to public sector companies were because of the Constitution. 

“The democracy that has given voice to the poor, Dalits, backwards, tribals and the poor general caste, all this will end if this book is finished,” he added. 

Mr. Gandhi, who has been alleging that the ruling BJP wants to end the reservation, asked if the BJP was not against it then why was it privatising the public sector units (PSUs), railways and other sectors.

BJP will destroy the Constitution if voted back to power: Rahul Gandhi

Agnipath Scheme

The Congress leader also hit out at the BJP-led Centre over the Agnipath Scheme for recruitment in the armed forces. 

“Imagine sending two people to war, telling one of them that if anything happens to you, we will protect your family. And they are telling the other jawan, if anything happens to you, you will not get any pension or help. You will not even get the status of martyr. Modi ji has insulted the Army” said Mr. Gandhi, as he targeted the youth of the Gwalior-Chambal region. 

The region, which has a significant number of aspirants to the forces, had seen massive protests against the Agnipath Scheme when it was launched in 2022. 

The Congress has fielded MLA Phool Singh Baraiya from Bhind against the BJP’s sitting MP and candidate Sandhya Rai. 

Apart from Bhind, Mr. Gandhi’s rally is likely to have an impact on two neighbouring seats — Morena and Gwalior of the Gwalior-Chambal region. 

All these seats will go to polls in the third phase on May 7. 

Related Topics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Rahul Gandhi / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / constitution / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.