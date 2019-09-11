Modi says India fully capable of dealing with the challenge of terrorism

India is fully capable of dealing with the challenge of terrorism and will display it in future as well, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said.

Without naming any country, Mr. Modi took a dig at Pakistan and said strong roots of terrorism were flourishing in “our neighbourhood.” He called for strong global action against those promoting “this ideology.”

He said this while addressing a function for the launch of a National Animal Disease Control Programme in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh.

“Those who are promoting this ideology, those who give shelter and training to terrorists, the entire world needs to make a resolution against them. Strong action is needed,” Mr. Modi said. India, at its level, was “fully capable” of dealing with the challenge of terrorism.

“Humne dikhaya bhi hai, aur agay bhi dikhaenge, (We have displayed that. And we will show it in future as well),” he said.

Mr. Modi said his government had amended the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act to make it more stringent as an attempt “in this direction.”

“Now, terrorists cannot hide their activities by changing the names of their outfits. Today, terrorism has become an ideology that is not bound by an border. It is a global problem. It has become a global threat,” he said.

The Prime Minister referred to the September 11 terror attacks in the U.S., 18 years ago and juxtaposed it with the historic address of Swami Vivekananda in Chicago on the same calendar day in 1893.