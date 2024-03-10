Others make big promises, only BJP fulfils them: Modi

March 10, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - RAIPUR

Launching the Mahatari Vandan Yojana – a financial assistance scheme for eligible married women in Chhattisgarh – on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that kept its electoral promises.

“Mothers and sisters, before the elections, many parties make big promises. They promise the stars and the moon, but only a party with a clear intent like the BJP fulfills its promises. That is why in such a short span of time after the formation of the BJP government [in Chhattishgarh], the promise of the Mahatari Vandana Yojana has been fulfilled,” Mr. Modi said.

The Mahtari Vandan Yojana was a pre-poll promise of the BJP in last year’s Assembly election campaign. Under the scheme, ₹1,000 per month is given to eligible married women in the State as a monthly direct benefit transfer. So far, there have been 70 lakh beneficiaries, and ₹655 crore was transferred on Sunday, as the first payment instalment under the scheme.

Women’s well-being key

The Prime Minister – who addressed the beneficiaries gathered at the Raipur launch event via video conferencing from Varanasi – emphasised that a healthy family stems from the well-being of its women. “Our government is committed to ensuring the holistic well-being of every family, and this begins with the health and dignity of the women,” he said.

Speaking of some of the other initiatives taken by his government, Mr. Modi said that women were getting pucca houses and Ujjwala gas cylinders in their name. Half of all Jan Dhan accounts are in the name of women, who have also availed 65% of the Mudra loans disbursed to fund small businesses being set up by the underprivileged.

The Prime Minister added that more than 10 crore women from self-help groups have benefitted during his tenure, while more than one crore women have become lakhpati didis. This refers to beneficiaries of a Union government scheme which aims to train women’s self-help groups to earn a sustainable income of at least ₹1 lakh per annum by setting up micro-enterprises within their villages. Mr. Modi reiterated the goal of benefiting three crore lakhpati didis.

The Prime Minister also lauded the Vishnu Deo Sai-led Chhattisgarh government’s efforts, such as approving the pending construction of rural houses, and disbursing paddy bonuses amounting to ₹3,700 crore.

