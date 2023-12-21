GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Modi promised corrective measures for ‘serious’ security breach at Parliament

The PM recalls a similar incident in the Karnataka Assembly under Congress rule earlier this year, when a civilian was found sitting among MLAs for the Budget presentation

December 21, 2023 11:49 pm | Updated 11:49 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attend the customary meeting on the last day of Lok Sabha Session as Lok Sabha adjourned sine die a day before schedule on December 21, 2023.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attend the customary meeting on the last day of Lok Sabha Session as Lok Sabha adjourned sine die a day before schedule on December 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: ANI

Terming the breach of Parliament security during the Winter Session that concluded on Thursday as “serious”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed confidence that corrective measures will be taken thereof.

These remarks were reportedly made by Prime Minister Modi at the customary meeting over tea with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and leaders of different political parties at the end of the session. It was then that the he also made a note of the incident of a civilian sitting among the MLAs in the Assembly in Congress-ruled Karnataka. According to the sources, he remarked that such a massive security breach had not received any prominence.

The incident being referred to took place during the Budget presentation in the Karnataka Assembly by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in July, when a person had managed to enter the chamber and sit on an MLA’s chair for some time, before being identified and removed.

Follow live updates from Parliament Winter Session on December 21, 2023

The remarks by Prime Minister Modi gain significance in the light of the Centre’s insistence that Parliament’s security was in the domain of the Lok Sabha Secretariat and that it will implement whatever guidelines issued by the Speaker of the Lok Sabha. Opposition MPs had been demanding a statement from Home Minister Amit Shah on this issue, protests on which led to the suspension of 147 MPs from both Houses of Parliament.

In a recent interview to a Hindi daily, Prime Minister Modi had said that the seriousness of security breach in Parliament “cannot be underestimated”, adding that everyone should avoid politics over such an issue, in a reference to the Opposition’s protests in the two Houses over it.

ALSO READ
Parliament proceedings | Three more MPs suspended, total at 146 as Opposition’s protest over mass suspension continues

Opposition leaders, most of whom have been suspended, kept away from Thursday’s meeting.

Among those present at the meeting were Biju Janata Dal’s (BJD) Bhartruhari Mahtab and Shiv Sena’s Rahul Shewale, besides Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Pralhad Joshi.

While Shiv Sena is an ally of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the BJD maintains a neutral stand but has been supportive of the government over its key decisions.

Related Topics

Parliament proceedings / Narendra Modi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.