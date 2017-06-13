Modi praises Akshay’s ‘Toilet Ek Prem Katha’ trailer

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has lauded the trailer of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film Toilet Ek Prem Katha.
The Prime Minister said the movie is a commendable effort to promote cleanliness.
“Good effort to further the message of cleanliness. 125 crore Indians have to continue working together to create a Swachh Bharat,” Mr. Modi wrote on Twitter after Akshay shared the link of the trailer with him.
The 49-year-old actor replied, “Thank you so much honourable Sir. Hope we succeed in changing mindsets and truly making a difference.”
Last month the National Award-winning actor had a meeting with the PM where they discussed about the film.
The movie, directed by Shree Narayan Singh, is based on a love story against the backdrop of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.
“Toilet...” also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher and Sana Khan.
The film is set to release on August 11.
