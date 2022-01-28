Modi pays tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai

Freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai.

New Delhi

28 January 2022 09:47 IST

The Prime Minister recalled the the 'Punjab Kesari'’s bravery and dedication in the freedom struggle on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, January 28, 2022, paid tributes to noted freedom fighter Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary.

Remembering the Punjab Kesari, as the freedom fighter was known, Mr. Modi said his story of bravery, struggle and dedication in the freedom struggle will always be memorable for the countrymen.

Born in 1865, Rai was a fervent nationalist who also worked for social reforms and wrote regularly, inspiring revolutionaries like Bhagat Singh.

