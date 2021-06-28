National

Modi pays tributes to former PM Narasimha Rao

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Paying rich tributes to former prime minister P.V.Narasimha Rao on his 100th birth anniversary, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday, June 28, 2021, that India remembers his extensive contributions to national development.

Rao, a veteran Congress leader who served a full five year term after taking over as prime minister in 1991, is credited with liberalising the Indian economy, effecting transformational changes. Mr. Modi tweeted, "Tributes to former PM Shri PV Narasimha Rao Ji on his 100th birth anniversary. India remembers his extensive contributions to national development. He was blessed with remarkable knowledge and intellect."

The Prime Minister also shared a clip of his radio broadcast, Mann Ki Baat, of last year in which he had paid fond tributes to Rao.


