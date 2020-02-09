Modi offers India’s help to China to deal with coronavirus outbreak

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written to Chinese President Xi Jinping, offering India’s assistance to China to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.
In his letter, the Prime Minister expressed solidarity with the President and the people of China over the outbreak of the virus in the country, official sources said.
Mr. Modi offered India’s assistance to China to face the challenge, besides conveying condolences at the unfortunate loss of lives due to the outbreak, they said.
A total of 811 people have died of the coronavirus infection so far while the number of confirmed cases has gone up to 37,198, according to latest data by Chinese authorities.
Mr. Modi has also conveyed to Mr. Xi his appreciation for facilitating evacuation of around 650 Indian citizens from the Hubei province.
