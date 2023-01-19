Modi not just India’s, but most popular global leader: BJP

January 19, 2023 03:08 am | Updated 03:08 am IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi “is the supreme and the most popular leader of not only the country but also of the world”, said the text of the political resolution passed by the BJP at its two-day meet of its national executive, that concluded in New Delhi on Tuesday. The text of the political resolution passed on Monday evening and only released on Wednesday asserted that India had emerged as a “protector of the world’s future” under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

India getting the chairmanship of prestigious international organisations like the G20 and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) under Modi’s leadership, had scripted “new chapters” in the country’s history, the resolution said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman briefed the media on the contents of the resolution, but the text itself was released a day after the conclusion of the meet.

The whole world had now become aware of India’s strength and capabilities which were truly displayed during the corona crisis and the Russia-Ukraine war, the resolution said, adding that India led the world when it came to protecting humanity and conserving the environment and nature.

“Powerful and visionary” leadership

It said that under the “powerful and visionary” leadership of Modi, India had emerged as a decisive, far-sighted and strong nation, and as a protector of the world’s future.

“The National Executive of the Bharatiya Janata Party congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the supreme and the most popular leader of not only the country but also of the world,” the resolution said.

The resolution also hailed the BJP’s record-breaking victory in the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly polls. “This is a victory that changed the political picture of the country. This resounding victory of the BJP in Gujarat is going to have a positive impact on the upcoming Assembly elections as well as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections,” it said.

While the party lost to the Congress in Himachal Pradesh, the margin of defeat was less than 1%, it said, adding that it also formed governments in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur last year.

It added that under the successful leadership of the Prime Minister, the word ‘anti-incumbency’ was no longer used for the BJP but it was the pro-incumbency which was the buzzword.