National

Modi meets BJP’s women MPs over breakfast

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Smriti Irani during an event in New Delhi. File photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union Minister Smriti Irani during an event in New Delhi. File photo   | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

more-in

Sources said it was in the nature of an informal interaction with Mr. Modi directly talking to them

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met women MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party over breakfast at his residence on Friday, the fifth in the series of meetings with a cross-section of parliamentarians from the party.

The BJP’s MPs have been divided into seven groups and Mr. Modi has already met party Parliamentarians belonging to the OBC, SC and ST categories, and those who were ministers once, sources said.

The meetings have been planned so that the BJP MPs from both the Houses got an opportunity to directly interact with the Prime Minister, who can guide them and discuss various issues, especially related to Parliament, a BJP leader said.

An MP who attended one of these meetings said it was in the nature of an informal interaction with Mr. Modi directly talking to them.

Home Minister Amit Shah, who is also the BJP president, and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi are the only Union Ministers who are part of these meetings.

During the 16th Lok Sabha, the Prime Minister met MPs from various states in every session of Parliament, where he spoken to them about the government’s agenda.

The newly elected 17th Lok Sabha has 78 women MPs, the highest since independence. Of these, 41 of them are from the BJP.

Comments
Related Topics National
parties and movements
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 12, 2019 2:02:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/modi-meets-bjps-women-mps-over-breakfast/article28400991.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY