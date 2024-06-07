Modi meets Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi before staking claim as PM for third time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Bharatiya Janata Party veterans Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi at their residences on Friday, before staking claim to form the government at the Centre for a third consecutive term.

Mr. Modi visited Mr. Advani soon after being chosen as leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) Parliamentary party, leader of the BJP Parliamentary party, and leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha.

After meeting Mr. Advani, he went to the residence of Mr. Joshi, a former BJP president.

"Went to Advani ji's residence and sought his blessings. Every @BJP4India karyakarta is inspired by Advani ji's monumental efforts to strengthen the party," Mr. Modi later said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

"Called on Dr. Murli Manohar Joshi ji. I have learnt so much from him when I was working in the party organisation. He is greatly respected across India for his wisdom and knowledge," he said in another post.

Mr. Modi also met former president Ram Nath Kovind.

"Met former president @ramnathkovind ji. I greatly cherish interacting with him, especially thanks to his unique perspectives of matters of policy and empowering the poor," Mr. Modi said on X.

Mr. Modi later met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of government formation.

While the BJP got 240 seats, the NDA secured 293 seats in the Lok Sabha election and enjoys a majority in the 543 member House.

