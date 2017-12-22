Modi Manmohan jibe: Congress insistence on resolving impasse forces Rajya Sabha adjournment

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day soon after it assembled on December 22 as Congress insisted that the impasse over the reported remarks by Prime Minister Narendra Modi against his predecessor Manmohan Singh should be resolved first.

For the past week, the Opposition has been demanding a clarification from the Prime Minister over his remarks made during the Gujarat election campaign against his predecessor and others.

As soon as the House assembled and papers were laid, Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said the House should be adjourned till afternoon so that a solution can be found to end the impasse prevailing in the House since the first day of its sitting on December 15. He said two meetings of the panel headed by Leader of the House Arun Jaitley have taken place to find a solution.

“The House should be adjourned till a solution is found,” he said, adding that the Congress members do not want to enter the Well to force adjournment. Mr. Azad said the Opposition too wants the House to function and carry out legislative business.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel suggested that the House should continue to function and in the meantime, a solution is found. “This is not such an issue that a solution cannot be found,” he said, adding, the Rajya Sabha did function for a day even during the impasse. Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma too insisted that the House should be adjourned without any disruption.

Chairman M.Venkaiah Naidu tried to continue with the Zero Hour proceedings, but as the Congress did not budge, he adjourned the House for the day.

Rajya Sabha will now meet again on December 27, after the long weekend and Christmas break.

Earlier the Chairman had allowed two members to raise points of order.

While Trinamool member Derek O’Brien raised the issue of a brief “blackout” of Rajya Sabh TV telecast on December 21, SP member Naresh Agrawal demanded a hike in the salaries of MPs.

Mr. O’Brien said the telecast was stopped at 2.13 p.m. IST on December 21 when Congress members were protesting over Mr. Modi’s remarks against Dr. Singh and others.

These are “democratic scenes”, so let the people watch it, he said, adding that this is also part of parliamentary democracy. Mr. O’Brien urged the Chair that the live broadcast should not be shut down. To this, Mr. Naidu said “this is a suggestion” and not a point of order.

Mr. Agrawal then demanded that the salaries of MPs should be increased and said the possible criticism by the media for this, should not be a factor while deciding on the salary hike. He said the media also get hefty salaries. He demanded for a response from the government on the issue. Mr. Naidu said he will bring the matter to the notice of Mr. Jaitley.

Earlier, members paid tribute to Jalaludin Ansari who died on December 17. Ansari was member of the House between April 1994 and April 2000.