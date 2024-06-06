Modi likely to take oath as Prime Minister on June 9

Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are expected to meet on June 7 to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as Prime Minister for a third term. The swearing-in is likely to be held on June 9.

ADVERTISEMENT

After Mr. Modi's election as the leader of NDA MPs, senior members of the alliance like TDP's N. Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar will join the Prime Minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him, some alliance members said.

Also Read | NDA allies call for review of Agnipath, say Lok Sabha polls ‘revealed anger’ against scheme

He may be sworn in over the weekend, possibly Sunday, they added. The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiv Sena sources said that instead of his son and three-term MP Shrikant Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wants other senior MPs to be considered for ministerial roles.

"The Chief Minister has always maintained that the son of a king should not necessarily become a king and whoever performs will become the king," the source said.

Eknath Shinde has always maintained that merit should be prioritised over family connections, according to the source.

ADVERTISEMENT

All NDA constituents are likely to present letters of their support to the President for Mr. Modi as the new Prime Minister on Friday, he added.

Senior BJP leaders met at the party's national president J.P. Nadda's residence in what was seen as part of the party's exercise to reach out to allies over issues like their share of ministerial berths and pick the probables from within their party for the coalition government.

Preparing to take oath for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government, Mr. Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the ruling alliance's members who unanimously elected him as its leader.

Leaders of the BJP's ally Janata Dal (United) also held deliberations with party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.