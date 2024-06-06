GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Modi likely to take oath as Prime Minister on June 9

Preparing to take oath for a third straight term, Modi earlier chaired a meeting of the ruling NDA alliance's members who unanimously elected him as its leader

Published - June 06, 2024 09:33 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with supporters at the party headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi on June 4, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interaction with supporters at the party headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi on June 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance are expected to meet on June 7 to elect Narendra Modi as their leader, paving the way for him to take oath as Prime Minister for a third term. The swearing-in is likely to be held on June 9.

After Mr. Modi's election as the leader of NDA MPs, senior members of the alliance like TDP's N. Chandrababu Naidu and JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar will join the Prime Minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him, some alliance members said.

He may be sworn in over the weekend, possibly Sunday, they added. The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

Shiv Sena sources said that instead of his son and three-term MP Shrikant Shinde, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde wants other senior MPs to be considered for ministerial roles.

"The Chief Minister has always maintained that the son of a king should not necessarily become a king and whoever performs will become the king," the source said.

Eknath Shinde has always maintained that merit should be prioritised over family connections, according to the source.

All NDA constituents are likely to present letters of their support to the President for Mr. Modi as the new Prime Minister on Friday, he added.

Senior BJP leaders met at the party's national president J.P. Nadda's residence in what was seen as part of the party's exercise to reach out to allies over issues like their share of ministerial berths and pick the probables from within their party for the coalition government.

Preparing to take oath for a third straight term as the head of a coalition government, Mr. Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the ruling alliance's members who unanimously elected him as its leader.

Leaders of the BJP's ally Janata Dal (United) also held deliberations with party president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

